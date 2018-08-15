Osinbajo commends CJN, Onnoghen, on intn’l recognition

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen, on his conferment with the 2018 Michael Hill Prize by the International Society for the Reform of Criminal Law (ISRCL) in Montreal, Canada.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by a Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity to the President in the Office of the Acting President, Laolu Akande, Onnoghen was honoured at the 31st conference of the ISRCL, an international non-governmental association of judges, legislators, lawyers, academics, governmental officials, and police and corrections professionals.

Osinbajo noted that the award was in recognition of Onnoghen’s commitment to the development of the country’s judicial system.

He said, “It is heart-warming to see the Your Lordship’s hardwork and commitment to deepening reforms for a more effective administration of Justice system in the country has received international attention and commendation from such a prestigious association.”