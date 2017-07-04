Osinbajo makes case for state policing

Share This





















By Paul Efiong

To tackle Nigeria’s myriads of insecurity challenges, the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has harped on the Federal Government determination to use state policing.

The Acting President was speaking during a public presentation of the book’ Law on Prevention and Dictation of Crimes by the Police in Nigeria’ written by the immediate past Inspector General of Police(IGP), Solomon Arase in Abuja yesterday,

Professor Osinbanjo stressed the need for state police in Nigeria noting that if implemented, legal frame work will be put in place to checkmate state governors from misusing the force against the voice of the opposition in their respective states.

The Acting President who was represented by His Senior Special Advicer of Political Affairs,Senator Baba Femi Ojudu further lamented Nigerians negative perception against the police, adding that most parents never wish their children joining the force.

He maintained that once the state police was operational in the country each state will like to create more serene atmosphere in completion for others to follow.

In his address, the author of the book, Solomon Arase disclosed that the book which is one out of series of books he has written was strongly motivated by his passion for knowledge.

While wishing President Mohammed Buhari quick recovery also added that the police as a law enforcement agency should be able to do so according to the law.

The former IGP, further spoke of his foundation, stating that the proceed from his book shall be channeled to address the challenges of those in need.

While recommending his book for all and sundry including all in the rank and file of the Nigeria Police Force, the military, the navy and indeed all Nigerians. he stressed that knowledge of the law is specifically needed for all, hence the book becomes a must read.

In his address, the former governor of Cross Rivers State,Dr. Donald Duke who was also the chairman of the occasion pointed out that Nigeria needs state police as well as the State Police Regulatory Commission which will check over bearing attitude of its personnel.

Duke also urged the police to always organise regular training for its men and officers as some currently in the force cannot distinguished their left and right.

He narrated excruciating experience of how some police personnel had during his tenure as a governor arrested, brutalised and detained some innocent women, whom they accused of wondering in the night until after his intervention through his Chief of Staff before they were released.

The former governor also revealed that the current statistics made available to him shows that the country is under policed, saying that Nigeria at present is made up of about 200,0000 million in population while the Nigeria Police Force personnel nationwide is about 35,0000 only.