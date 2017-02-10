Osinbajo meets with IG, anti-graft agencies

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo yesterday met with heads of security and anti-graft agencies behind closed.

Those at the meeting include the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the Chairman Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC),Ekpo Nta, the Department of State Services (DSS), Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Mangu and the DG Nigeria Processing Zone Authority (NIPZA).

The agenda of the meeting which last for over two hours was not known as at the time of filing this report.

The heads of the anti-graft agencies had earlier met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari before moving to continue the meeting with Osinbajo.

Kyari had also separately met with the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and the Minister of Trade and Investment Okechukwu Enelamah.

Mangu in a brief chat with State House correspondents after a closed door meeting blamed corruption for the current recession the country was facing.

Mangu said “I’m asking all Nigerians to join in the fight against corruption. Adults, children, men, women and including you journalists. Corruption is the greatest menace we are facing in the country. Corruption is responsible for the recession we are witnessing today. So all Nigerians must join in the fight against”.

Nigeria slipped into recession in June, when the growth figures showed the economy contracted by 2.06 per cent.

The country had now seen two consecutive quarters of declining growth before the federal government announced that the country was officially in recession.