Osinbajo: Nigerian churches condoning corruption

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Kingdom Summit 2017 of the

Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, blamed churches for not

speaking against corruption.

Mr. Osinbajo, who was at the Kings Court Parish, Victoria Island,

Lagos, on Sunday, remarked that corruption in the country still

existed because the church had failed to speak against.

They failed to speak against graft simply because those involved in

graft had relationships with them, he said.

Mr. Osinbajo also urged Christians against putting tribe above other things.

He said that at creation, there was no difference in the nature of man

and everyone related in an atmosphere devoid of tribe or other

differences.

“The canal nature of man is that he places his tribe above others but

the only basis for the power and unity of the church is that there is

no Jew or Gentile.’’

He also advised the faithful to avoid divisive issues as much as they

did to foolish disputes.

Mr. Osinbajo added that it was wrong to seek vengeance as the gospel

did not give Christians the power to harbour hatred.

According to him, when the disciple, Stephen, was killed, if the

Apostles had retaliated, there would not have been the gospel.

“The gospel of the Lord says you must overcome evil with good.’’

He said God had a purpose for the Nigeria with the kind of persons in authority.

But he warned that the strategic position God had placed the leaders

would be meaningless if they failed to live by the gospel.

“I am so pleased and happy and I believe that the Almighty God has a

plan for our nation by putting us in strategic positions in politics,

business and everywhere.

“But, the strategic positions He has placed us will have no effect

unless we are prepared to live by the gospel.

“There is no wisdom of man that can change men or change nations; it

is the power and wisdom of God that can,’’ he stated.

The vice president, who titled his remark “Neither Jew, nor Gentile’’

noted that the gospel of the Lord was transformational, meant to turn

the market place around by uniting God’s people.

According to him, the only way to transform the nation is to obey the

gospel and to do so that citizens must free themselves from the canal

and simply return to the gospel in their practices.

Mr. Osinbajo noted that sometimes people thought that God did not

achieve His purpose in man because God’s gospel contradicted the

purpose of man.

He said that many times, Christians interpreted the gospel to suit

their purposes, which explained why it was easy for them to pray

against their enemies that prayed for them.

Osinbajo prayed for the country and the people and asked God to grant

Nigerians faithfulness to Him and give everyone the grace to avoid

every form of disunity.(NAN)