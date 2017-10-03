Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Jonathan, for peace talks

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

Past and present Nigerian leaders will soon gather in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to discuss how peace can be further achieved in the polity by using religious leaders to preach the peace and harmony.

Among the leaders expected at the Golden Jubilee and thanks giving service of the founder of Living Christ Mission Incorporated, Prof. Daddy Hezekiah, is Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Former President Goodluck Jonathan, former President Olusegun Obansanjo and other past and serving presidents of other African nations, to discuss on the theme: “The Role of Religious Leaders in a Developing Economy.”

Speaking at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, Chairman National Planning Committee of the event, Prof. Obiekwe Nwanolue, said the golden jubilee celebration is put together to discuss how peace, which the celebrant stands for, could be achieved.

While urging Nigerians to rededicate themselves to God so that the country can attain its pride of place in the world, Prof. Nwanolue also advised Christians to delve into all legitimate spheres of human endeavour in order to turn the fortunes of the country around.

On the theme of the event, “The Role of Religious Leaders in a Developing Economy”, he said church leaders should stop pauperizing the people by asking them to ‘sow seeds’, saying they should instead focus on preaching holiness and how to make their followers succeed.

According to him, dignitaries across the globe will be gracing this occasion including serving and former presidents of several countries. Zambia, Central Africa Republic (CAR), delegation from America, Britain, among others, adding that the celebration has transcended beyond the activities of the church.

“His choice of choosing Abuja as venue for the celebration is to tell the world that there is peaceful coexistence, there is need for harmony, democratic stability amidst the religious and political crisis in the country.”

Head of Mission of the Central African Republic CAR in Nigeria, Aloy Michael, on his part said the president of his country, Prof. Faustin Touadera and that of Zambia, Mr Edgar Lungu are fully in support of the golden jubilee.