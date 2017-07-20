Osinbajo orders security beef up, as 33 killed in fresh Kaduna crisis

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye with agency report

Following recent killings recorded in Southern Kaduna, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has ordered further security reinforcements in the Southern parts of Kaduna State.

This is as the Police confirmed 33 people killed in the crisis, saying however, that normalcy had returned to the troubled areas of Kajuru and Kajuru Local Government Areas of the State.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo while commiserating with the victims, and the state government, also wished the injured victims speedy recovery.

He also commended the prompt response and efforts of the State government, and those of the security agencies which contained the situation and restored the peace.

While condemning the act of violence in strong terms, the Acting President noted that the security challenges in Southern Kaduna which has led to the needless deaths was a source of concern for the Federal government and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians.

Noting previous and ongoing efforts of the Buhari administration to confront the situation, Osinbajo assured that no effort would be spared in identifying and bringing perpetrators of these dastardly acts to justice no matter how long or hard it may take.

According to him, Nigerians in the area and everywhere in the country have a right to live in peace, and the Federal Government considers this its sacred duty : ensuring such expectation.

“We will not relent and won’t be deterred in our pursuit of securing the lives and property of all Nigerians, everywhere and in every part of this nation. In the end, we will not only secure the peace all around, but we shall enforce justice for the victims and all of those that are affected,” he declared.

The Police said a total of 27 herdsmen people living in the area were killed in two separate attacks, while six other villagers died, the police said on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Agyole Abeh, the Commissioner of Police in the state, said at a press briefing that the incident started on July 11, when some villagers attacked a boy and his father.

He said the death of the boy later in a hospital, prompted some Fulani youth to attack the village where those who allegedly killed the boy hailed from and in the process six villagers died.

“The youths from the area immediately mobilised and went into the bush attacking and killing, maiming and burning any Fulani settlement within their sight.

“The police were contacted and immediately mobilised and went to the scene, but the youths had already fled into the surrounding bushes leaving behind a death toll of 26 Fulanis, which are mostly women and children.

“The injured were also recovered and taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment.

“Calm has been restored to the area and a joint police/military presence has been beefed up in the area to bring about lasting peace and restore confidence in the people of the community.”

The commissioner assured that the police would arrest and prosecute “those responsible for this dastardly and callous act.”

Mr. Abeh berated a section of the media for erroneous report of the incident, and advised reporters to always authenticate their facts before going public, so as not to misinform and further escalate such clashes.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the command also paraded 57 suspected criminals arrested for alleged rape, armed robbery, illegal possession of fire arms, kidnappings, cattle rustling, and theft.

The commissioner said six cars, arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects as investigation continues.