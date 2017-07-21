Osinbajo seeks N136bn virement for power, agric, defence, others

Share This





















Meets APC govs over convention

By Umar Muhammad Puma and Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo yesterday wrote a letter to the Speaker requested for the virement of a total of N135,643,018,749 in the 2017 budget.

This is just as the acting President has met with the governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on issues around convening of the party’s national convention.

Osinbajo in the letter said the funds movement was required to fund some “federal government’s priority projects and programmes”.

The letter dated 18th July, 2017, prior to signing the budget on June 12, “discussions and consultations were held between the Executive and the leadership of the National Assembly on some critical priority items for which adequate provisions had not been made…”.

The Acting President noted that it was pursuant to the agreement that the Executive should submit a virement proposal for the consideration of the parliament, that the request was being made.

According to him, the affected ministries include that of Power, Works and Housing with an amount of N46 billion, Transportation in which a total of six budget line items would be affected, amounting to N66 billion, Agriculture and Rural Development-N1,000,000,000 and Interior, with two line items, amounting to N7.7 billion.

Also, the sum of N3.150 billion is requested to be vired in the Federal Ministry of Defence, N770 million in the Ministry of Education, N3,000,000,000, affecting two line items is in the FCTA, N1,000,000,000 in the Ministry of Health Headqaurters, and N736 million in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

Others include; Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment-N1.093 billion, Information and Culture-N734 million, Water Resources-N2.387 billion, Mines and Steel Development-N1.1 billion, and Ministry of Environment-N241 million.

The Acting President prayed the House to “urgently consider this virement proposal in order to support our collective efforts to improve the well-being our citizens”.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting held behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum and governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, said “We came to discuss issues relating to our party and our government and how to move our party forward.

We discussed a lot of issues on how to move the party forward, how to strengthen the party and how to make sure our party remains Victorious in all elections.

Very soon we will have convention, that is part of the things we are discussing.”

Asked whether the delay in holding the convention had anything to do with the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the party leader, Okorocha said “The convention not taking place has nothing to do with the absence of the president or the Acting President. We are just putting our house in order and making sure things are in the right form before we kick off.”

On whether the party buckled under pressure from the development in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Okorocha said “Out of PDP pressure? No, PDP is a non issue, we don’t even care about that, we defeated them when they were in power so what is different when we are now in power.”