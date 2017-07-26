Osinbajo seeks stronger executive, legislature ties

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has called for better working relationship between the executive and legislative arms, saying it will address the challenges bedeviling the country.

Speaking while declaring open the 16th Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officer’s Conference, Africa Region in Abuja.

Osinbanjo expressed optimism that with stronger collaboration between the two arms of government, poverty, hunger and disease can be curbed to the barest minimum.

“Poverty, hunger and diseases can become history by pursuing those legislative and executive options that target education, food security and healthcare for all.

“The National Assembly and the executive have shown that when we work together we can make the quantum leaps in bettering the lives and livelihoods of our people,’’ he said.

The Acting President said that the Federal Government was making tremendous progress in the agricultural sector due to progressive legislative appropriations.

According to Osinbajo, today by a combination of progressive legislative appropriation to agriculture, importation of rice has dropped by over 80 per cent.

“And we will be self-sufficient in rice production by the end of 2018.

‘Again because we chose to work together the National Assembly at the request of the Executive appropriated N500 billion for the largest social investments programme in sub-Saharan Africa.

“The fund allows us to engage 500,000 young graduates in our N-Power scheme, to give cash transfers to a million of the poorest in our society and to extend microcredit to a million market women, artisans, and small businesses.

`It enables us to begin a social housing fund in the sum of N1 trillion with government putting in N100 billion annually,’’ Osinbajo said.

He added that the fund will provide finance on a counterpart basis for developers and create mortgage facilities that will ultimately enable anyone to pay N30, 000 a month to own a home.

Osinbajo further said that the synergy between the two arms of government facilitated the decimation of insurgents in the North East.

On his part, Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, urged legislatures in Africa to liberate their people from dictatorship by building strong institutions.

Dogara called for the establishment of networks and building coalition among the African legislatures in view of the need to drive socio-economic development and lift the people out of poverty.

He however, lamented that the

executive hardly reciprocates the gesture of cooperation extended by the National Assembly in effort to ensure smooth running of government for the delivery of dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

On his part, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki urged participants to use the conference as a platform for stock taking on the political progress so far attained in the continent.

“This conference should provide us opportunity for stock taking. Just how much political progress has been attained in Africa?

“How do we explore democracy as a potent tool to eliminate extremism and expand liberty and development?