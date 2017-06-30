Osinbajo threatens to prosecute tax defaulters

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu with agency report

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has threatened to prosecute tax defaulters nationwide.

The acting president yesterday handed over a 9 months grace period to all taxpayers in the country to regularise their tax status or face criminal prosecution for tax offences.

Osinbajo announced the Federal Government’s decision at the inauguration of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme held in Abuja Thursday.

He said the scheme was specially targeted at taxpayers who had not declared their taxable incomes and assets, as well as those who don’t pay at all, and those who had been underpaying or under remitting.

According to the acing vice president, the scheme would cover all federal and state taxes such as companies’ income tax, personal income tax, petroleum profit tax, capital gains tax, stamp duties and tertiary education tax.

“The scheme will be operated from July 1, 2017, to March 31, 2018.

“It will be supported by an executive order, which I will sign into law today to offer a once in a lifetime opportunity to those in default to regularise their tax affairs.

“In exchange for full and honest declaration, tax evaders will receive immunity from prosecution, forgiveness of penalty and interest that is due on unpaid taxes.

“They will also get the full assurance that all information provided will remain confidential.

“In addition, participants in the scheme will not be selected for audit investigation for the period.

“We understand that some taxpayers may have problems raising cash and for that reason, we have built in a system that will allow those owing to pay over a period of time.’’

However, Osinbajo said this is subject to conditions, adding that those who failed to take advantage of the nine months grace period would face criminal investigation and if found guilty may face up to five-year jail term.

He said that the government would immediately commence a nationwide sensitisation of Nigerians on the scheme and tax in general to ensure compliance.

“To this end, we have agreed that every Thursday starting from today, and for the next one year will be declared Tax Thursday.

“We expect the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and every state government to organise sensitisation events that would raise awareness of the tax system to ensure massive enrolment of new taxpayers.

“We must enrol at least 4 million taxpayers and increase the level of payment among the 14 million already registered tax payers.

“We expect that all state governors will personally lead this initiative and support the work of the 7,500 community tax liaison officers that would be employed shortly.’’

The acting president said that a high-level team working with the Federal Ministry of Finance was set up 15 months ago to research on tax evasion and illicit financial flows.

He said the report of the team, which was tagged “Light House Project” searched various databases such as banks, Corporate Affairs Commission, vehicle registration numbers and immigration to fish out tax evaders.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, said that with the scheme, Nigeria hoped to increase tax to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country from six per cent to 30 per cent.

“If we pass this test, the future of Nigeria is assured,” she said.