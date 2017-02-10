Osinbajo to NLC: Our suffering will soon be over

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the pains Nigerians are currently passing through were necessary to get the country out of recession and place it on the pedestal of sustainable development.

Osinbajo, who met the leadership of the protesting organised labour in the Presidential Villa yesterday said there will be no gains without pains and that there won’t be omelets without breaking of eggs.

The protesting labour movement was led by Ayuba Wabba and Bobboi Kaigama of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) respectively.

Wabba who spoke on behalf of the 18 union leaders said the labour was concerned about issue of good governance and corruption.

He urged the government to address the issue accountability and adherence to the rule of law pointing out that the challenge in Nigeria was not about resources but about prudent management of available resources. He pointed out that corruption is systemic in the country.

The TUC President said every Nigerian should join hands with the government in fighting corruption even as he pointed out that corruption must not be viewed only in terms of Naira and Kobo but also in ensuring equity among the populace.

Responding, the Acting President said “We commend you for taking this laudable campaign to the Villa on behalf of the Nigerian people. For a democratically elected government, we must constantly report to the people and we must show that we are accountable to the people. That is why positions like yours have to be received properly and we must find ways to positive take action on the many demands that were raised.

“Every time you fight corruption the way we are trying to fight corruption, there is a major fight back, because corruption in this country is wealthy, powerful, influential and it is in every aspect of our lives. It is in practically all institutions including religious institutions. The social media campaign of bring back corruption is an orchestrated one. Nobody that is suffering can say bring back corruption.

“The government is committed to ensuring due process and rule of law.’The President is a process driven person that accounts for the steps he has taken so far.

“There is no gain without some pain, there is no way you will eat an omelet without breaking an egg. There is so much we can do with the Nigerian economy; we are going to be consulting with the labour union and civil societies on our economic

recovery and growth plan which we intend to launch this month.