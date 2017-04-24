Osun ex-Gov,Senator Adeleke died

Share This





















Ayodele Samuel, Lagos

The first civilian Governor of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, is dead.

Reports have it that Adeleke died of heart attack on Sunday morning at Biket Hospital, Osogbo, Osun State.‎

A a two-time senator on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party between 2007 and 2011, Adeleke crossed over to the All Progressives Congress where he was again given the ticket to the Senate in 2015.

Adeleke popularly known as Serubawon is also aspiring for to contest the next governorship election in the state