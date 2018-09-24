Osun guber: PDP kicks as INEC orders rerun

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja and Ayodele Samuel, Lagos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected in its entirety, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) declaration of the Saturday’s (September 22, 2018) Osun State Governorship election as inconclusive.

The party declared that it will explore all possible means, allowed under the law, to ensure that its candidate is declared the winner of the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Thursday September 27 as the new date for a rerun of the inconclusive Osun State governorship election.

Announcing the results on Sunday afternoon, Joseph Afuwape, INEC’s Returning Officer said Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 254,699, while his closest challenger, Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had 254,345 votes.

Afuwape said no winner emerged because of the numbers of cancelled votes is higher than the winning votes.

“By the powers conferred on the chief returning officer of the election, the election is hereby declared inconclusive; and a rerun is hereby ordered in cancelled local government council area of Orolu, Oshogbo, etc, because the number of cancelled votes is greater than the difference between the candidates; and thus no winner is announced.”

The re-run election will pitch Sen. Adeleke against Oyetola and will hold only in the seven polling units where results were cancelled.

The local governments that were affected are Orolu LG – 947 voter, Ife South LG – 502 voters, Ife North LG – 353 voters and Osogbo LG – 884 voters making a total of 3,498.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to declare PDP winner in Osun’s Saturday general election to avert national crisis.

Prince Secondus said that the PDP will not accept anything less than its deserved victory because the party won the election clearly and unambiguously.

He said that after INEC robbed the party of victory in Ekiti state and said they should go to the tribunal, now in Osun state after the party won glaringly they have concocted another story of inconclusive just to pacify their pay masters.

The National Chairman said in a statement from his media office on Sunday signed by Ike Abonyi that the Chairman of INEC Prof, Yakubu Mahmood should be held responsible for brewing crisis in the country ahead of 2019 in his greed to satisfy the agenda of his appointees.

Prince Secondus warned that if what they did in Ekiti and Osun states elections are rehearsals of what they are planning for 2019, there may be no Nigeria and INEC and APC should be held responsible.

He also drew the attention of the nation’s security apparatchik to the possible threat to peace and oneness of this country by the brazing rigging of elections by a supposedly independent electoral umpire.

The PDP National Chairman wondered what President Muhammadu Buhari who left the country to US for united Nation’s general assembly today would be telling democratic community when he cannot conduct simple state governorship election.

According to him, “What other evidence do the democratic watchers and security agencies need to establish obvious bias from INEC when the commission’s administrative officer caught destroying result sheets in Ayedade local Government àrea where over a thousand votes belonging to PDP were removed confirmed acting on the instruction of his superior officer.

“What will President Buhari be telling democratic world at the UN when back home he has brutalized all agents of democracy and has been unable to conduct a simple state bye election”, he asked.

Prince Secondus described as shameless INEC taking instructions from the APC and deciding to declare the result inconclusive when it is obvious to all watchers that the PDP candidate won the election.

The National Chairman finally saluted the people of Osun state for their dexterity and vigilance that led to the arrest of the fraudulent INEC official as he called on the international community to watch closely and condemn the electoral commission for their lack of neutrality ahead of 2019 general election.

Addressing journalists yesterday, in Abuja, on the outcome of the Osun election, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan said PDP insists that the process was conclusive and that its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who won a total of 254, 698 votes, is in clear lead and should be immediately declared winner by INEC, having met the requirements of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The party maintained that the declaration of the election as inconclusive by INEC is a robbery of the franchise of the people of Osun State, who participated in the election.

According to a PDP, “Section 179 (2) (a)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, (as amended), is clear and very unambiguous in spelling out the conditions for returning a candidate to the office of governor of a state.

“This section states inter-alia, “A candidate for an election to the office of Governor of a State shall be deemed to have been duly elected where, there being two or more candidates – (a) he has the highest number of votes cast at the election; and (b) he has not less than one-quarter of all the votes cast in each of at least two-thirds of all the local government areas in the State.

“The declaration of the election as inconclusive, by INEC is, therefore, a sordid robbery of the franchise of the people of Osun State, who participated in the election.

“It is obvious that having failed in their schemes to alter the final results due to the resistance of the people, the APC had to bear pressure on INEC to declare the election inconclusive so as to pave way for the perfection of their manipulative schemes, which the people of Osun state have firmly resisted so far.

“Instead of yielding to the evil machination of the APC, INEC should have summoned the patriotic courage to immune itself and end this needless controversy by returning the PDP and declare our candidate as the winner.

“It is instructive to state that the PDP will no longer accept inconclusive elections as subterfuge by the APC attain its dubious electoral manipulative schemes in our nation.

“The opposition PDP therefore charged the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to avoid the fury of the people by immediately reversing “this fraudulent decision of the Resident Electoral Commissioner and declaring our candidate the winner of the election”.

It pointed out that anything short of this is definitely not acceptable to the PDP and the people of Osun and it is a direct recipe for crisis.