Osun workers begin indefinite strike over unpaid salaries

Share This





















Workers in Osun state resumed from the Christmas holiday with an indefinite strike action.

Reports said civil servants in Osun state were barred from gaining entry into the Abere secretariat by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The NLC was said to have taken over the entrance gate of the secretariat to ensure total compliance to its directive of going on an indefinite strike over the modulated workers salary being received for over two years now.

The action by labour was said to have commenced as early as 7.00am yesterday morning.

Recall that the leadership of the state NLC had last week directed their members not to return to work this week as they will no longer take half salary from the state government.

However, the chairman of the NLC, Jacob Adekomi, said the directive by the Head of Service, Festus Olowogboyega, that workers on Grade Level 1-7 resume work got the unions infuriated hence the resolve to ensure they turn any erring worker back home.

The workers are demanding confirmation of appointments of some workers since 2012, promotion for others and stoppage of modulated salary been paid to workers and pensioners since July 2015.