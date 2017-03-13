Osundare at 70

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the literary world in congratulating renowned academic, poet, columnist and dramatist, Prof. Niyi Osundare, as he turns 70.

Buhari, in a statement made available to newsmen by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, felicitated with all the friends, colleagues and family members of the literary icon, who through courage and the power of the pen has contributed immensely to the political history of Nigeria.

The President believed the septuagenarian’s sacrifices over the years could only be rewarded with strong democratic institutions that guarantee free and fair elections, and an effective governance that provided security, good health facilities and sound education to its citizenry.

As he turned 70, Buhari commended the disciplined, forthright and diligent spirit of the erudite scholar, whose written works already spanned the globe, attracting numerous awards, and whose voice of wisdom will continue to resonate through generations.

The President praysed that the almighty God will grant Prof. Osundare longer life, good health and more wisdom to serve humanity.