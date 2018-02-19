Our role not overlapping security agencies – PCN writes Buhari

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa Abuja

The Nigeria Peace Corps, under the leadership of Amb. Dickson Akor has said that the functions of the Corps were not overlapping with that of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

The PCN in an open letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, and written by its Media Consultant Rogers Ochela said the insinuations that the Corps’ functions were similar to those of other security agencies were mere fallacies.

The Corps in the letter tabulated the functions of the police, the NSCDC and that of the proposed Nigerian Peace Corps (NPC), and urged President Buhari and other well-meaning Nigerians to read through and see the difference in functions.

The letter insisted that, apart from the differences in function, the current security situation in Nigeria required difference approaches to addressing insecurity.

Part of the 7 pages letter to the President reads:

“Your Excellency Sir, the dynamic nature of insecurity in Nigeria today requires roles differentiation as a panacea to expertise in addressing security challenges.

“It would interest you to know that similar organizations like the Nigerian Peace Corps exists in other parts of the world, such as the American Peace Corps, Canadian Peace Corps, Bangladesh National Cadet Corps, Peace Officers Commission in China, Chinese Labour Corps, Lera Uniform Corps of Malaysia, Malaysian People Volunteer Corps, Production and Construction Corps of China, and many more.

“All these are consciously and deliberately designed to empower and socially preoccupy the youths so that their state of idleness won’t be exploited adversely.

“We appeal to Your Excellency to discountenance such malicious misrepresentation of facts and be graciously disposed to assenting to the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill”, he said.