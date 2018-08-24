Our support for Buhari has attracted devt – Lalong

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa Jos

Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau state has said that the state will continue to support President Mohammadu Buhari because of the several federal projects and interventions being sited in the state.

Gov Lalong said this at the state’s All Progressive Party (APC) stakeholders forum in Jos, adding that the state is growing from strength to strength.

According to him, “the easiest way to get free publicity is to declare you’re defecting, and most of those who have defected are not even registered members of the APC.”

Gov Lalong further encouraged his political appointees desirous of seeking elections to formally inform the government in order to avoid vacuum in governance.

The APC State Chairman, Chief Latep Dabang commended the stakeholders for working for the unity of the party.

He said the meeting is for stakeholders to make inputs on the modalities of the forthcoming primary elections.

He announced the tentative timetable for the APC primary elections, urging aspirants to mobilise support and promote the party in their campaigns.