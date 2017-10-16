Over 17m people live with Dyslexia in Nigeria

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

A Non -Government Organisation ( NGO) Dyslexia Foundation in Abuja

said over 17 million people in Nigeria are living with Dyslexia .

This was revealed during the first national conference on dyslexia

held in yesterday with the theme; “Dyslexia In Nigeria, Problems,

Prospects and Possibilities” saying out of one in 80 persons are

effected by dyslexia which is a learning condition in people.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees,Dyslexia Foundation Nigeria Mr. Ben

Arikpo in his welcome address said the NGO is determined to do things

differently ,that the reason we became the first to acquired capacity

for conducting professional diagnosis and assessments as well as

remediation and intervention for dyslexia in Nigeria .

“The NGO has taken awareness campaigns to schools, religious

institutions, and the media. We have trained teachers on recognizing

the signs and symptoms of dyslexia and how to manage dyslexics in the

classroom”.

Arikpo who further stated , the theme of the conference Dyslexia in

Nigeria : Problems, Prospects and Possibilities has provided the

opportunity to examine the current problems and challenges people with

dyslexia face in just trying to be themselves in school and

workplaces.

” Do stakeholders, parents, teachers understand the problem,

prospects, opportunities and possibilities open to us ,to influence

,create awareness, support the development of policy for accommodation

,intervention , identification and remediation of dyslexia in our

country “.

He pointed out that, the statistics on ground are frightening “some

studies have shown that one in five and others says one in three

persons in the population show significant signs and symptoms of

dyslexia ”

“In Nigeria this figure is conservatively put at 17million people

living with dyslexia. Dyslexia is said to be responsible for the high

rate of school dropout and the increase number of juvenile crime rates

including kidnapping, armed robbery, commercial sex hawking, drugs,

and other social vices in our society “.

The Chairman of the NGO who urged parents to watch out the symptoms

of dyslexia in children such as : struggling to read, writing,

spelling ,weakness of cognitive skills while emphasised for

government collaboration,stakeholders,philanthropies to help out”the

NGO has diagnosed Over 500 dyslexia in Nigeria for treatment and has

treated less than 100 , the brain training treatment programme is

expensive and is franchise ,an individual treatments goes for 600,000

to 2.5million between 3month to 1year “.

The Minister of Education Adamu Adamu who was represented by Chief

Education Office, Ministry of Education Mr. Ujah Micheal , stated that

the dyslexia conference was in a right steps in a right direction. The

Dyslexia Foundation needs to collaborate with the Ministry of

Education on dyslexia. Dyslexia is part of Education and is inclusive

just like any another learning disabilities.

Earlier, Mrs Ijemoma Adubasim of Faculty of Education University of

Portcourt , in her keynote address maintained that Dyslexia is mostly

hereditary and about 25-60% of children can be affected by the

challenge through their parents” Dyslexia deals with the part of brain

and affect growth right from womb. “This kind of children finds it

very difficult to read, write and spell and need special attention not

beating or insult”.