Over 17m people live with Dyslexia in Nigeria
By Mashe Umaru Gwamna
A Non -Government Organisation ( NGO) Dyslexia Foundation in Abuja
said over 17 million people in Nigeria are living with Dyslexia .
This was revealed during the first national conference on dyslexia
held in yesterday with the theme; “Dyslexia In Nigeria, Problems,
Prospects and Possibilities” saying out of one in 80 persons are
effected by dyslexia which is a learning condition in people.
The Chairman, Board of Trustees,Dyslexia Foundation Nigeria Mr. Ben
Arikpo in his welcome address said the NGO is determined to do things
differently ,that the reason we became the first to acquired capacity
for conducting professional diagnosis and assessments as well as
remediation and intervention for dyslexia in Nigeria .
“The NGO has taken awareness campaigns to schools, religious
institutions, and the media. We have trained teachers on recognizing
the signs and symptoms of dyslexia and how to manage dyslexics in the
classroom”.
Arikpo who further stated , the theme of the conference Dyslexia in
Nigeria : Problems, Prospects and Possibilities has provided the
opportunity to examine the current problems and challenges people with
dyslexia face in just trying to be themselves in school and
workplaces.
” Do stakeholders, parents, teachers understand the problem,
prospects, opportunities and possibilities open to us ,to influence
,create awareness, support the development of policy for accommodation
,intervention , identification and remediation of dyslexia in our
country “.
He pointed out that, the statistics on ground are frightening “some
studies have shown that one in five and others says one in three
persons in the population show significant signs and symptoms of
dyslexia ”
“In Nigeria this figure is conservatively put at 17million people
living with dyslexia. Dyslexia is said to be responsible for the high
rate of school dropout and the increase number of juvenile crime rates
including kidnapping, armed robbery, commercial sex hawking, drugs,
and other social vices in our society “.
The Chairman of the NGO who urged parents to watch out the symptoms
of dyslexia in children such as : struggling to read, writing,
spelling ,weakness of cognitive skills while emphasised for
government collaboration,stakeholders,philanthropies to help out”the
NGO has diagnosed Over 500 dyslexia in Nigeria for treatment and has
treated less than 100 , the brain training treatment programme is
expensive and is franchise ,an individual treatments goes for 600,000
to 2.5million between 3month to 1year “.
The Minister of Education Adamu Adamu who was represented by Chief
Education Office, Ministry of Education Mr. Ujah Micheal , stated that
the dyslexia conference was in a right steps in a right direction. The
Dyslexia Foundation needs to collaborate with the Ministry of
Education on dyslexia. Dyslexia is part of Education and is inclusive
just like any another learning disabilities.
Earlier, Mrs Ijemoma Adubasim of Faculty of Education University of
Portcourt , in her keynote address maintained that Dyslexia is mostly
hereditary and about 25-60% of children can be affected by the
challenge through their parents” Dyslexia deals with the part of brain
and affect growth right from womb. “This kind of children finds it
very difficult to read, write and spell and need special attention not
beating or insult”.