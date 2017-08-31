Over 81,000 Nigerians to perform 2017 hajj

Share This





















By Ali Alkali (From Makkah, Saudi Arabia)

As hajj rite began Wednesday, August 30th, over 81,000 Nigerian pligrims are expected to be among the over 2 million Muslims to perform the annual Islamic obligation.

Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Barr Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, said 65,000 Nigerian pilgrims for states and 16,200 for International private tour operators, making the total of 81,200 have arrived Makkah to join over two million other Muslim nationals in performing this year’s hajj rites.

The NAHCON Chairman disclosed this at Pre-Arafat stakeholders conference in Makkah, yesterday.

Barrister Abdullah called on all stakeholders to buckle up as the actual hajj rites are about to start and that all hands must be on deck to ensure a hitch free exercise, saying no one should rest on his oars until when every pilgrim successfully carried out the hajj rites and safely returned to his loved ones.

He said Commission would not relent in its efforts to ensure that the pilgrims got the best possible services during the entire exercise.

He further said NAHCON has resolved to improve on whatever successes recorded and look for ways to correct mistakes observed so far.

Barrister Abdullah says the changes the Commission made to ensure that pilgrims got value for their money have come to stay, vowing that no amount of threat, arm twisting, ill motivated criticism and real or imaginary hurdles would deter the Commission from her goals.

Expressing satisfaction with the performance of the Commission so far, the Chairman said because of the reforms he introduced “Today, Nigerian pilgrims are accommodated in the best hotels around Harams in Madinah and Makkah. Today, Nigerian pilgrims enjoy luxury transportation service. Today, Nigerian pilgrims have great healthcare service. Today, we are respected by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other nations.”

He however, said this does not mean that the Commission would not listen to genuine criticisms or advises that would add value to the Commission goals, but would certainly not bat eye on any misguided distraction.

He also thanked the Almighty Allah for giving the Commission’s officials the courage, the will and the energy to see the first phase of this year’s hajj operstion, saying “despite all the challenges right from the beginning, the ship was able to dock safely.”

In his welcome address, the Chsrge’d’ Affairs at Nigerian Embassy, Amb. Salisu Umar, thanked the NAHCON Chairman for coming with highly creative initiatives to improve Nigerian Hajj operation within the last two years.

Ambassador Umar, however, warned all Nigerian pilgrims to strictly obey the Saudi laws because the country strictly operates Sharia laws.