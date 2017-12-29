Oyegun mocks politicians seeking his removal

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro Benin

Chief John Odigie-Oyegun on Thursday mocked politicians that wanted him out as the national chairman of the rulling All Progressives Congress (APC)

He described the plot as another whimper, adding that he has being under pressure over his disposition and principles as a politician.

Oyegun dropped the hint at a reception party held in his honour and six other prominent Citizens by the Benin National Congress (BNC) on Thursday in Benin City, the state capital.

His declaration confirmed speculations in a section of the Media that a former governor of the state was allegedly routing for his removal.

Oyegun who is the first civilian governor of Edo state, said he had been punished for been loyal to the President, Muhammadu Buhari whom he revealed has put necessary machinery in place to develop the country.

“I just survived another attempted coup which died with a whimper.

“So in all my life, this is the circumstance that has conditioned me. I do not do things that will not make me sleep soundly at night. I do nothing that will appear as headline in any of the national dailies.

“Yes, I have been through several trials, but I have overcome them all. Why have I done so? Because at the end of the day, whether detailed or forensic nor examination, you will not find that your own Oyegun has done something dishonorable.

“And so, with all the hue and cry, at the end of the whole thing, when we sit down, and ask tell us what he has done, behold the whole situation fizzled out.

“The only thing you can punish him for is loyalty. Edo people are loyal. We look at something, we make sacrifices to ensure that those hands are upheld and neat”, he said.

The APC national chairman, apologized to Nigerians over the scarcity of petrol across the country, but said the federal government was not proactive enough to stem the tide.