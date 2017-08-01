Panel affirms sanction against First Nation airways, pilot who flew with expired documents

Share This





















From Suleiman Idris, Lagos

Nigerian domestic carrier, First Nation Airways have had a sanction against it and one of it pilots upheld for an act of sabotage when it allowed a pilot with an expired medical certificate man one of it airplane.

The airline had appealed the sanction melted out by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on the 23rd of January, 2017.

However, the regulatory body yesterday said a five- man appeal panel has upheld and reaffirmed the civil sanctions imposed on First Nation Airways and one of its Pilots.

NCAA explained that the affirmation was contained in the Report submitted by the Panel to the Regulatory Authority at the conclusion of the sitting.

It said the violations were detected during a ramp inspection on the airline’s aircraft, Airbus A319 with registration mark 5N-FNE, on the 8th November, 2016, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

The Pilot-in-Command (PIC) was found not to be in possession of a current medical certificate, while the airline similarly rostered him to carry out operational flights against laid down rules.

The act according to the NCAA violated relevant parts of the Civil Aviation Regulations act and both airline and subsequently fined N32 million naira and N1.5 million naira respectively as moderate civil penalty for the violation.

A statement by NCAA said in parts “The ATRL 1874 License of the Pilot in Command of First Nation Airways had expired on the 2nd November, 2016.

The PIC was not in possession of the License during the Ramp inspection on the 8th November, 2016.

The PIC did not have a valid License and was not properly certified from 2nd – 8th November, 2016.”

Also “ The PIC operated 15 flights and the airline roastered the PIC 16 times.

The PIC operated with expired License from 2nd to 8th November,2016 and there all indications that the Airline knew the PIC did not have a valid license.

This is a very serious safety issue therefore the moderate sanctions applied by the NCAA were reasonable under the circumstances.”