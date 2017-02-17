Paris Club refund: We are open to probe, Govs challenge EFCC

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The governors of the 36 states of the federation, under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), have said that they support the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s probe into the allegation of diversion of the refund made to them from the excess charges of Paris Club.

Rising from a meeting of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) in the wee hours of yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the governors said they would be waiting to see what the anti-graft agency would come up with in the probe.

There were reports last week that the NGF may have used fictitious consultants to divert some of the money from Paris Club and this attracted the attention of the EFCC.

Worried by the development, the Presidency ordered a full scale investigation into the disbursement of the funds.

But, responding to questions from State House correspondents after the NGF meeting, Chairman of the NGF and Zamfara state governor, Abdulaziz Yari, said the governor were in support of government fight against corruption.

He said “We discussed the issue of Paris Club and London Club. We observed that EFCC said it is doing investigations. Yeah, we support the federal government for fighting corruption.

We are waiting for the EFCC to come up with what they say is the investigation and come up with the result.”

It was gathered that the Paris Club fund was actually returned to the governors as a bailout for them to settle backlogs of salaries owed their workers.

But there were suspicion that the funds were not applied to the specifics but diverted.

The governors were said to be fighting back over what they claimed was the unnecessary harassment of members and officials of the NGF.

But the EFCC itself has denied that it indicted the 36 state governors and Senate President, Bukola Saraki for allegedly pocketing large slices of the Paris loan refund.

A media report on an online medium had alleged that the governors’ forum championed a five percent deduction of the funds paid to the states whereby some governors got about N400 million while Saraki got N2.5billion.

In the report, the EFCC was said to have been informed by Okauru that he transferred money to individual governors, through the NGF, though he failed to write an official statement to this effect.

Apparently reacting to the report, EFCC in a statement on its twitter handle, @officialEFCC, said that though investigation was ongoing on the reimbursement paid to state governments for excess Paris club deduction, it was yet to indict any governor or Senate President so far.

The EFCC said the investigation remained at a preliminary stage, chiding insinuations of attempting to cover up for some of the officials of the commission.

The commission said that it would brief the public of the results of its investigation as at when due.