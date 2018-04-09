Party assures Nigerians on security, stability

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN) has assured Nigerians of protecting the nation from all forms of internal and external security threats describing, insecurity as a bane of the nation’s development.

In his address during the official flag-off of the party in Abuja at the weekend, the Chairman, GDPN, Ambassador Odion Cedrack Okpebhoco noted that during insecurity time, government faces dwindling income and a low foreign direct investment (FDI).

Okpebhoco also said the party would mobilize the nation’s resources to the rural areas for massive development as part of strategy for rapid development in the country if voted into power.

According to him, “Our ideology is simple, to reduce the movement of people from the rural areas to the urban”.

He averred that the quest by Nigerians to own the party that can displace the ruling APC is one of the reasons why there is no room for godfatherism in the party.

He said the GDPN came to bridge the gap between the aged, the youths and women.

“Without any godfather, the party had reached out to over five million Nigerians in 25 countries, saying they had been building the structures since January 2017.

“Nigerian youths should stop collecting peanuts from the old generation who should have honourably relinquished power to them and join forces with GDPN and take over,” he added.

GDPN is one of the 21 newly registered political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking also, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Barrister Yelwa Abubakar said that GDPN is a party that would change the fortune of Nigerians positively.

“We are going to take over power in 2019 by peaceful means as we are sure that Nigerian electorate would give us their mandate to lead the country.

“We are dedicated to the cause of Nigeria. The grassroots have been used and dumped by all governments. It is time to change this narrative so that instead of living on promises, the deserved actions would be seen”.