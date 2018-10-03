Party primaries: Buhari postpones FEC meeting

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Owing to the ongoing primaries for selection of candidates for various elective positions by political parties across the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting scheduled to hold today.

In a

terse statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the President announced “The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not take place on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

This is informed by on-going political activities, particularly party primaries, in which some members of the Council are deeply involved in various states of the federation.”