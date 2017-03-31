[…] Party primaries: Senate bars political appointees as delegates […]

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa and Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Senate yesterday passed an amendmend barring political appointees from being paraded as delegates at the primaries, convention or congress of a political party convened for the purpose of nominating candidates for any election under the indirect primaries system, except where such a political appointee is also a statutory or ad hoc delegate under subsection (9) of the Act.

In the case of replacement of deceased candidate, the senate amended as follows:

“(3) if after the commencement of poll and before the announcement of the final result and declaration of a winner, a nominated candidate dies,

(a) the commission shall, being satisfied of the fact of the death, suspend the election for a period not exceeding 21 days;

(b) the political party whose candidate died may, if it intend to contain to participate in the election, conduct a fresh direct primary within 14 days of the death of its candidate and submit a new candidate to the commission to replace the dead candidate; and

(c) subject to paragraph (a)and (b) of this subsection, the commission shall continue with the election, announce the final result and declare a winner”

The amendment also disallowed parties from substituting a deceased candidate with a running mate.

The section reads thus “ Also, it satisfies section 141 of the principal Act on this effect of nonparticipation in all stages of an election by disallowing political parties from substituting a deceased candidate with a running mate who had not participated all stages of an election including primary”.

In his remark, the President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, commended the senators for a job well done, adding that it is a very important bill that will address electoral processes and strengthen democracy.

“We have touched a new areas which i believe will improve the credibility of our elections and also by so doing will improve our democracy and good governance. Most importantly, some of the introduction we have put in the areas of technology, the smart card and particularly the issue of collation which had been an issue of great concern”

“This will go a long way in reducing the issue of irregularities we are seeing . This is a very great work we have been able to put together today. I commend everybody for doing this on time.

We hope to sit with the house to have the president assent to the bill and for INEC to do so”, he said.

Also, the Senate has passed for third reading the amendments on the 2010 Electoral Act, in which the lawmakers gave legal backing to electronic voting system, even as they make it mandatory for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use the card readers in capturing and authenticating registered voters in the 2019 general election.

This followed the adoption of the reports of the Senate committee on INEC, which was presented by senator Abubakar Kyari, on behalf of the chairman of the committee chairman, Senator Ali Ndume, who was suspended on Wednesday by the senate.

Section 52 of the principal Act is amended by substituting for subsection (2), a new subsection “(2)”,which says “The commission shall adopt electronic voting in all elections or any other method of voting as may be determined by the commission from time to time.”

“This amendment mandates e-voting without ambiguity but also give the commission discretion to use other method if it is impractical to use e-voting in any election. This amendment makes ‘ total number of accredited voters’ a determining factor in the validity of votes in an election since total valid votes cast at an election cannot reasonably exceed total number of accredited voters”, the senate amended in the section.