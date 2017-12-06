PDP aspirants know fate Friday

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim Abuja

Aspirants to the various national offices of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at its Saturday’s National Convention will know their fate Friday.

This is because the Party’s Screening Committee will end its assignment tomorrow.

The screening of the aspirants began today.

According to the Chairman of the Screening Committee, Pastor Osaige Ize Iyamu, the outcome of the exercise taking place for all the Aspirants at the Party’s Presidential Campaign Office, “LEGACY House” ‎would be released Friday for people not satsfied to head for the Appeal panel to seek for redress

Iyamu who assured all the Aspirants‎ free and fair exercise appealed to them to cooperate with the Committee so as to make its assignment easy.

Those who had undergone the screening as at the Press time yestetday for the office of the National Chairman include; Chief Bode George, Professors Taoheed Adedoja and Tunde Adeniran.

Others are High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Mr Jimi Agbaje,and Senator Rashidi Ladoja ‎while the screening was still expecting the likes of Prince Uche Secondus, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Honourable Segun Aderemi who were said to be outside Abuja but on their way Abuja to catch up with the exercise.