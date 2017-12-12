PDP convention: UPP congratulates Secondus

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the success of its National Convention held on Saturday, in Abuja, even as it welcomed on board the newly elected National Officers of the party led by Prince Uche Secondus.

In a statement issued by the National chairman of the party, Chekwas Okorie, the UPP also commended the PDP for conducting a successful elective National Convention.

“We expect the new leadership of the PDP to join hands with other credible opposition parties to raise the quality of opposition in Nigeria and deepen our democracy.

“In the same token, we seize this opportunity to advise the All Progressives Congress and the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari to engage the opposition more constructively in the interest of our dear country, Nigeria and her citizens”.

The party said that name-calling, acerbic remarks and malicious propaganda with the concomitant counter propaganda can only heat up the polity with its destabilizing impact on all facets of national life.

It therefore promised to engage all registered political parties in robust encounter that will uplift democratic process in Nigeria ahead of 2019 general election, adding that it is now a new dawn in the country’s political process.