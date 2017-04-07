PDP crisis: Shariff walks out on Jonathan, others

Share This





















By Ali Alkali

The reconciliation effort to end the long crisis tearing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) apart had suffered yet another setback yesterday as National Chairman of the party, Senator Ali Modu Shariff walked out of stakeholders meeting, in protest for not being recognized as chairman at the event.

The meeting, chaired by former president Goodluck Jonathan at Shehu Musa Yar’adua Center Abuja, started well with Jonathan giving a well crafted speech to inspire the party members who gathered to reconcile differences and mend fences.

After the opening speeches by Jonathan and BoT chairman, Senator Walid Jibril, the pressmen were asked out, so the warring parties can get to business and find common ground for reconciliation and healing.

About 40 minutes after the commencement of the closed door meeting, Senator Ali Modu Shariff stormed out in anger with his lieutenants following.

Addressing the press at the entrance of the conference hall, Shariff said he walked out because they refused to recognize him as National Chairman of the party.

“Whether anybody likes it or not, I am the National Chairman of the party. Jonathan is a former president, yes; but today I am the most senior member of the party. I respect him; but respect is reciprocal .You cannot call me to anything concerning PDP and say that I cannot address the meeting as national chairman of the party.

“We are here because Governor Dickson had made a proposal for reconciliation; and we have accepted. But now some people want to deviate from this programme. As I told you earlier in my office when Dickson committee submitted its proposal, this proposal is the only thing we agreed upon at this moment.

“Now some people want to deviate from the programme and bring another agenda; and I am not going to be party to it. I will not be party to anybody using me to do another thing. If we agree on something, you don’t come and change it overnight. You don’t do that.”

When asked what would be his next move, Shariff said, “As National Chairman, we have the party. We move forward.”

Also addressing the press later, former president Jonathan apologizes for the embarrassment caused by Shariff’s outrage and walkout, and assured all party members that they will continue with their programmes as planned.

He said, “The meeting is planned in two stages. This is the first stage – which is to listen to party leaders. The second stage is to set up a committee that will look at gray areas and fine tune these gray areas – and then we will meet again.

“So, from now on, we are going to set up this committee which will be chaired by me, or former vice president Namadi Sambo or former Senate President David Mark.”

Chieftains of the party at the meeting included, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Uche Secondus, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Prof. Wale Oladipo, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin, Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.

Others were former governors and ministers of the party.