PDP govs reject consensus presidential candidate, back primaries

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, under the aegis of PDP Governors’ Forum, have disagreed with the idea of consensus candidate, it was learnt yesterday night.

The governors have also agreed that the party national convention where the presidential candidate would emerge should be held in Port Harcourt.

The governors, it will be recalled, had in their communique on Monday resolved to have an all-inclusive meeting with all the party presidential aspirants, with the National Chairman, two national officers of the party, and the leaders of the party in both chambers of the National Assembly in attendance.

The PDP elected governors took the stand yesterday night after a meeting with some of the party’s presidential aspirants in Abuja.

A source at the meeting yesterday however disclosed to Peoples Daily that the governors resolved that all the aspirants should go for primaries.

According to the source, “The governors disagreed with the issue of consensus. They said that all the aspirants should go for the primaries to avoid unforeseen development.

“They want a contest among the aspirants so that the best can emerge”, the source volunteered further.

On the issue of convention, the source said that Enugu, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states were suggested, but Enugu and Akwa Ibom were discarded because of accommodation issue.

He said: “The issue of where to hold the convention came up, Enugu, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states were suggested, but Rivers state was selected. Enugu and Akwa Ibom were discarded because there are no enough hotels to accommodate the peoples that will come for the convention. Rivers States has enough accommodation, that was why it was selected.”