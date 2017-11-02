PDP occupying plum jobs in Buhari’s govt -Okorocha

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

Governor.Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has said most plum jobs in President Muhammadu Buhari led administration are still being held by members of the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking to journalists at APC national secretariat in Abuja, Okorocha, said “It is not that 50% of PDP running this government alone, PDP members are holding major plum jobs in the country which if it were PDP’s government they won’t have allow that and they are getting fattened as a result and ready to fight us.

“Remember your political enemy can never love your politically, so we must address issues and make sure that we settle our party men to make sure that APC people hold great pisitions in boards and others to give them confidence and sense of belonging, that is what we are asking for.

When pressed further to comment on the demand by some APC supporters that the President should dissolve his cabinet so as to accommodate some aggrieved members of the party, governor Okorocha said: “Well, I heard of it that we need to rejig the entire system to give confidence to people, release the board appointment list, make people happy and get things working but you know Mr. President has his own style, that is not my own style. My style would have been to rejig and move on but his style would be take things easy and slowly and get there which is working for him.”