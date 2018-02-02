PDP pledges adherence to tenets of democracy

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Kuje chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has pledged its commitment to democratic principles in running affairs of the chapter.

In an interview with some journalists at the party’s office, Sir Henry Ugbaja, the party’s publicity secretary said the PDP was not going to operate outside the confines of democracy.

Ugbaja assured members of the party that, there won’t be influence from the executives as well as imposition of aspirants for any position.

He said the party’s aspirants which would be vying for various positions will be allowed to emerge through a transparent arrangement in line with the best practices of democracy.

The publicity secretary stated that with the need to ensure that Kuje residents enjoy dividends of democracy, the party will be happy seeing competent and stainless people coming out to vie for chairmanship seat with other positions.

He disclosed that PDP’s arrangement in the council had settled for Gade as the major ethic group to bring a credible candidate for the chairmanship position, which according to him would emerge through a transparent process.