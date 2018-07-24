PDP rebrands, moves to change name

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday set up a committee to look into the possibility of changing its name, just as it approved the fusion of Reformed All Progressives Congress (APC) into its fold.

The party also expelled Senator Buruji Kashamu, representing Ogun East, and three other members from Ogun State for hobnobbing with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aside Senator Kashamu, other members expelled by the party are Mr. Semiu Shodipo, Engr Bayo Adebayo and Engr Segun Seriki.

The party also approved the timetable for its party primaries ahead of the 2019.

The opposition PDP equally resolved to head for court to challenge the result of Ekiti State governorship election won by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The party took the decisions at the end of its 80th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at its national headquarters in Abuja.

These resolutions were disclosed by the National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan while speaking with journalists after the meeting.

Speaking against the backdrop of speculations that the party would change its name at this meeting, Ologbondiyan said, “The party has also constituted a committee on harmonisation on the possibility of a change of name, as part of Re-branding our party. We await the outcome of the harmonisation committee.”

He, however, declined to mention the names of the committee members and its chairman.

Pressed for the names of the members, Ologbondiyan promised to send them via email. He never did as at press time.

On time frame for the committee, he said, “The issue is not about time frame but about now. We can wake up tomorrow morning and say this is the new name.”

He said the NEC also applauded the decision of the party to go into grand alliance as well as the decision of the RAPC to fuse into the PDP.

For members returning to the party, Ologbondiyan said the party has designed a template or framework on how to handle the return of members.

He said, “We have provided a percentage or structure in states for governors that are returning or joining afresh,” adding that “same applies to qualitative members of national and state assemblies.”

He however added that the NWC is not imposing its will or desires on the state structures, adding that in states where such fusions will happen the stakeholders will apply the template.

Speaking on the disciplinary action, he said, “We took disciplinary action against members hobnobbing with the ruling party. We shall not accept any untoward behavior from members anymore.

“As a result, NEC approved the expulsion of Senator Buruji Kashamu, Semiu Sodipo, Segun Seriki, Dayo Adebayo, all members of the Ogun State chapter of the party, until their expulsion.”

He added that the NEC has approved the decision of NWC to go to court over Ekiti State governorship election, adding that the PDP National Legal Adviser will head the legal committee.

The party spokesman said the party has considered and approved the timetable ahead of the 2019 general elections.