…PDP rejects postponement, calls it an embarrassment

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

Following the postponement of the Plateau State LG election in the state, the opposition PDP in the state has rejected the development describing it as an embarrassment and unfortunate.

Mr. Damishi Sango, who is state party chairman made this known during a press conference at the state’s party secretariat in Jos yesterday.

The party said it finds the excuse given by the PLASIEC to postpone the election as not only laughable but unfortunate, because the state governor, Simon Lalong, boasted before President Muhammadu Buhari that the state has been enjoying peace.

A release signed by the Chairman, said, “We find it not only surprising but embarrassing that PLASIEC is advancing security concern as the reason for the said postponement.”

It added that even during Jang administration, when the state had faced serious security challenges, the state and local government elections were conducted with exception of Wase and Jos North.

It claimed that it was abundantly clear the APC administration in the state has been feeding people with falsehood regarding the security situation in the state.