PDP Reps reject Sheriff, insist on Makarfi

By Umar! Muhammad Puma

Following a ruling of an Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt, that recognized Ali Modu Sheriff’s as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), members of the party’s caucus in the House of Representatives have declared their loyalty to the Senator Ahmed Makarfi’s leadership of the party.

In a statement signed by its leader, Rep. Leo Ogor (Delta) in reaction to the Court judgement which gave recognition to the leadership of Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff, the Caucus expressed utter disappointment, stressing that the decision deserves to be challenged at the Supreme Court.

The caucus emphasized that while a political solution may be considered later, there is need to approach the Supreme Court with hope for a final interpretation of the law that would serve the interest of the people.

“The PDP caucus of the House of Representative wishes to state categorically that it finds the Court of Appeal verdict that nullified the decision of the national convention of the PDP on May 21 , 2016 and reinstated the Modu Sheriff leadership very discomforting, the caucus supports the decision of the Ahmed Makarfi Caretaker Committee to seek redress at the Supreme Court.

“The caucus appeals to all leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party to please remain calm and focused, standing firmly on the position that there is no way the party will accept the Ali Modu Sheriff contraption which is yet to demonstrate any genuine iota of love for the party.

“Their activities in Edo and Ondo states are very fresh in peoples’ minds and as such, no honest and sincere member of our party can trust them; with such fundamental flaws of character and gross disdain for peace, order and brotherly relations”, the statement read.

It stressed further that “it is the opinion of many that the honourable thing would be for the Ali Modu Sheriff and his cohorts to pack up and go”.

According to the PDP House caucus, it is possible that senator Sheriff’s long years in parties whose principles and manifestos are completely alien to that of the PDP may be partly responsible for the demonstrated hostility towards the PDP’s cohesion.

“Contrary to the wishes of party members, under Sheriff’s temporary leadership, matters that require simple mutual understanding became unnecessarily complex and things unduly degenerated into a series of lawsuits.

“While we shall appreciate every effort geared towards reconciling people and rebuilding the party’s strength and stature, we also acknowledge that individuals’ selfish motivations have injured the party enough.

“In this vein, the PDP Caucus of the House of Representatives has resolved that we shall not, under any condition, consider or approve any agenda aimed at foisting Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff or any of his scanty co-travelers on the PDP.

“The only leadership known to the PDP Caucus of the House of Representatives is, and shall remain the one led by His Excellency, Senator Ahmed Makarfi

“The caucus is not unmindful of how long the resolution of this crisis has taken, but pleads with Nigerians to tarry a little while, as we await the decision of the Supreme Court.

“Without reservations, the majority of our leaders and members are behind the joint decision taken in Port Harcourt that brought into existence the Ahmed Makarfi Caretaker Committee.

“Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff should please take his hands off our party; we unequivocally endorse the leadership of Senator Ahmed Makarfi”, the PDP House caucus emphasized.