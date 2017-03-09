PDP Senators reject Sheriff invitation for parley

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa and Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Senate Caucus yesterday, announced its resolution not to honour an invitation extended to it by Sen. Modu Sheriff.

The Chairman of the caucus, Sen. Godswill Akpabio made this known while briefing newsmen shortly after a close-door meeting of the caucus.

Akpabio, who is also the Senate Minority Leader, said Sheriff had extended a letter dated March 6 to the caucus for a meeting.

He explained that while the caucus would continue to push for an out of court settlement regarding the current leadership tussle, the meeting of all major stakeholders would be a better option.

“We held this meeting because there was a letter from Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff to the caucus and we had to meet first to know whether this is the right time.

“Whether the meeting is right or not and what we agreed is that the leadership meets first, thereafter we meet with the Sheriff group, the Makarfi group and the BOT. When this happens, we will then see whether all can come to a consensus and not just the caucus running to the party office to meet him. That will look like sectionalism.

“As a caucus we believe strongly in peace and we believe in the unity of the Peoples Democratic Party so that Nigeria can have a robust democracy.

“We believe that without the PDP being strong and united , Nigeria may slide into a one party state and democracy may be in peril,’’ he said.

Akpabio further said that while the judicial processes were on, the caucus would pursue an out of court settlement.

According to him, for the party to succeed with any alternative to court processes, it was pertinent to meet all major stakeholders, including governors and National Caretaker Committee.

He stressed that there was a need to spearhead a major political turnaround that would bring lasting peace to the party.

“If we succeed in doing so, it could even be a major way out instead of continuous processes in court. We will pursue that option without prejudice to the ongoing court processes.

“We will do that until we can arrive at a solution where we could at the end of the day use what we have with the totality of all agreeing as consent judgment.

The chairman said the caucus equally discussed about the overall wellbeing of the nation.

He added that the caucus used the opportunity to “pray and wish President Muhammadu Buhari quick recovery and quick return to the country.’’

On recent defection of some PDP senators to APC, Akpabio said it did not affect the strength of the party in the Upper Chamber.

According to him, claims that PDP representation in senate is threatened, is unfounded.

“I don’t see any “defection’’ happening, I only see interest playing out. PDP in the senate is still very strong and very robust. We started with 49 senators and we are still well over 40 and we are still going to get more.

“So, how can you say defection of two or three senators who have interest outside the chambers will affect the unity and strength of the caucus.

He urged Nigerians to ignore the insinuation, adding that local circumstances rather than wrangling in the party was responsible for the defection.

He said “even if there were no wrangling in PDP there will still be defections. If you assess your chances of a re-election in 2019 in your locality and you see that a would-be opponent is five times your size, you have to start looking for an alternative platform so that you don’t lose out in 2019.

“So, anything that has to do with the strength of the PDP dwindling is propaganda and I don’t want you to engage in that.

Akpabio assured PDP supporters across the nation that the party was still vibrant.

He further said that leadership tussle did not in any way diminish the strength of the party across the country.

He also said that it was only PDP that would assist the All Progressives Congress(APC) in deepening democracy.