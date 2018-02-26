Peace building: Saraki hails IPCR, Rotary Club partnership

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has lauded the partnership of Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) and Rotary Club of Abuja Metro on peace building and mainstreaming.

The Senate President said that the partnership is fitting as the two organizations can complement each other’s efforts towards actualizing set goals.

He maintained that the trust of IPCR mandate in Nigeria which revolves around capacity building and policy-relevant researches in fostering peaceful coexistence in the nation and Africa at large, highlights the inherent value of the all important project.

Saraki who made this known in Abuja Friday at the “Positive Peace Workshop for Students in Tertiary Institutions” organized by Rotary Club of Abuja Metro in collaboration with IPCR said the partnership was a laudable step towards peace process of orientation and realignment.

Saraki who was represented by his Special Assistant on Security Matters, Maj-Gen. Saleh Maina (Rtd) said that it was a always a pleasure to identify with Rotary and the positive contributions it makes to society.

He noted that Rotary International has been like a familiar friend to most of them over the years.

Continuing, he said Rotary is a trusted name that stands for good deeds done for the benefit of humanity.

Saraki who described Rotary as a famous global organization whose members are from various backgrounds and disciplines with an enviable network of over one million people said they all know one person whose life has been impacted positively by Rotary.

Also speaking, Director-General, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Prof. Oshita Osang Oshita urged Nigerian youth to always strive to promote peace wherever they found themselves.

While reminding them that the future of Nigeria is theirs, Oshita asked them to shun conflict entrepreneurs by always standing against violence conflict.

Giving the workshop overview, President of Rotary Club of Abuja Metro, Rotn. Osi Imomoh said that peace is when everyone is living in safety and without fear.

The plenary session saw three papers being presented. They include, “Insecurity and Social Deprivation” by Lt-Gen. Chikadibia I. Obiakor (Rtd), “Insecurity and Economic Deprivation” by Prof. Instifanus Zabadi, and “Insecurity, Human Rights and Freedom” by Rev. Fr. George Ehusani.

The event ended with inauguration of Rotary Club Peace Ambassadors.