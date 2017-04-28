Peace Corps: Call police to order, court urges AGF

Share This





















By Paschal Njoku, Abuja

Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has urged the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN to warn the Inspector General of Police on the consequences of treating courts with levity.

The reaction of the judge was sequel to the inability of the police to appear before him in a case of enforcement of fundamental human rights instituted against the it and four others by the Incorporated Trustees of the Peace Corps of Nigeria.

In the instant suit, Mr Kanu Agabi SAN, counsel to the Peace Corps of Nigeria and its National Commandant Ambassador Dickson Akoh, had prayed the court for an order restraining the police from further taking steps against the plaintiffs in the pending court action.

Specifically, the plaintiff is asking for an order directing the police to vacate the corporate headquarters of the Peace Corps in Abuja, sealed off since Feb. 28 and to also order the release of the vehicles and other properties carted away by the police when the office was invaded.

However, at yesterday’s sitting, the Inspector General of Police and the Nigerian Police Force who are the major defendants in the suit absent in court.

But the AGF, the National Security Adviser, the Department of State Services and its Director-General who are also defendants in the suit were represented by Mr Terhemba Agber.

Reacting to the absence of the police authority in court, Justice Kolawale expressed displeasure, stressing that the police who were the antagonist in the case ought to have realised that a case for the enforcement of fundamental human rights to freedom of liberty ought to be treated with deserved urgency.

“It is an affront on the court for a party in a pending court action to take any further step in such a manner that may affect the foundation of the case.

“To take a further step in a pending court matter outside the court is nothing but self help and the consequence of such action is a contempt of proceedings.”

Therefore, the court specifically said that his ruling should be served on the police through the office of the AGF to enable the police realise the consequences of treating the court with levity.

In addition, Justice Kolawole ordered the AGF and three other defendants to file processes within five days to regularise their already filed processes in response to the originating summons of the plaintiff.

The matter has been adjourned to May 15 for hearing.