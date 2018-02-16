Peace Corps office’ll be unsealed in 7 days -Police

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa Abuja

The Nigeria Police yesterday appealed to the National Commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria, Amb Dickson Akoh and members of the Civil Society Organizations to give them seven days for the unsealing of it National office

located at number 57, IyaAbubakar Crescent, opposite Jabi Lake, Jabi Abuja

The House of Representatives had on Tuesday ordered the Peace Corps of Nigeria to immediately take possession of their office which has been under siege by the Police since February 28th 2017.

The order was given on Tuesday, by the House Committee on Public Petitions, during the investigative hearing involving the IGP, the AGF, the Minister of Interior, Minister of Youths and Sports Development, the National Commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria, Amb (Dr.) Dickson Akoh and members of the Civil Society Organizations.

Recall that, the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Justice and Equity had on 25th January 2018, petitioned the House, accusing the IGP of flagrantly disobeying subsisting court orders in favour of the Peace Corps, making the House to mandate its committee on public petitions to interface between the parties concerned.

At the public hearing on Tuesday, the Peace Corps Boss, Akoh, told the committee that his organisation had secured 12 court judgements against the Police from various courts of competent jurisdictions, stressing the most recent judgements by Justice Gabriel Kolawole on the 9th November 2017 and Justice John Tsoho on 15th January 2018, asking the Police to vacate his office.

Akoh affirmed that, the office of the AGF had written 5 different letters to the office of the IGP, advising that outstanding judgements in favour of the Peace Corps be obeyed, “but the IGP always pays deaf ears to the advice”.

However, the officers of the Nigeria Police on Thursday stormed the national office of the Peace Corps of Nigeria located at Jabi, Abuja, to prevent the corps from taking possession of the office.

The Police arrived in 5 Hilux Vans with Anti-Riot shields and other weapons.

But the Peace Corps said it came in peace and bare hands.

National Commandant Akoh told journalists that the Corps was only obeying the court orders and the directive of the House of Representatives.

However, the Police after seeing the determination of the PCN members to continue staying at the National Office resolved to persuasion means of handling the issue.

The Police Commissioner for Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Sadiq Bello who put the call through to the PCN Commandant appealed to him for a change to do the right thing.

The spoke persons of the coalition Edward Omaga said, the organization is only giving the police that 7 days grace adding that, the coalition is expecting them to open the office in the next seven days.