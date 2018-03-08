Peace Corps: Reps accuses Police of falsehood

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa and Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representative Committee on Public Petitions, has vowed to sue the Nigeria Police for misleading the lawmakers and Nigerians into believing that, the sealing of the Peace Corps of Nigerian office was as the result of criminal activities.

This was even as the lawmakers disclosed that the legal officer serving with the Nigerian Police, Superintendent Joseph Nwadike will face trial for lying under oath.

The Chairman, House Committee on Public Petitions, Hon Nkem Abonta, disclosed this while presiding over an investigative hearing involving the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Kpotun Idris and the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Justice and Equity, over the sealing of Peace Corps office.

The National Headquarters of Peace Corps of Nigeria has remained locked by the Police, despite two subsisting court orders by the Federal High Court that the office be unsealed.

The House of Representatives had given 48 hours ultimatum for police to vacate the premises but the status quo still remains, even after the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Ibrahim Malami had written to the IGP, advising him to obey the 2 court orders.

But the Police told the lawmakers on Tuesday that it had appealed against the judgement given by Justice Gabriel Kolawole of Abuja Federal High Court on 9th November, 2017, though it said, that of Justice John Tsoho of 15th January 2018 had not been appealed against.

Barr. Nwadike, who appeared alongside Barr. Samuel Malu, another legal officer of the Police Force, on behalf of the IGP, also admitted that the AGF did advise that the court orders be obeyed, but since an appeal had been filed and an application for a stay of execution had also been filed, there was no point working on the advice of the AGF.

However, trouble started when, the lawmakers reminded the legal officer that “an application for a stay is not the same as stay of execution”, and he replied under oath that, the Police had also secured “a valid stay of execution”, when asked by Hon. Razak Atunwa, member of the committee.

He, however, could not produce any evidence of stay of execution, even after given a grace of adjournment with instruction that the proof be provided within one hour. Rather, he swiftly denied saying there was a valid stay.

Irked by what he described as “playing on the intelligence of the National Assembly and the public”, the committee chairman vowed to pursue the matter to logical conclusion.

It would be recalled that, Barr. J.C. Idachaba, another legal officer serving with the Police is currently facing disciplinary action by the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, following a petition from the PCN over the role he (Idachaba) played at the court recently.

He was alleged to have lied under oath, before Justice John Tsoho while debating an application to seal off the already sealed Peace Corps office.

Meanwhile, the National Commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria, Amb (Dr.) Dickson Akoh, has vowed that, no amount of lies or persecution from the Nigeria Police would deter the organisation from operating legally as registered.

According to Akoh, “Despite the two court orders still subsisting for the Peace Corps to take over our office, the Police came to the House of Representatives and lied, which have succeeded to bring to the fore all they have been doing to the corps and my humble self, so whatever tissues of lies that they have said today is just a replica of what the police have been doing to us from day one which is to frustrate what we are doing.”

Addressing newsmen shortly after the hearing, Akoh said, “The Police have lied on oath again before the Committee that there is an order from the Court of Appeal restraining them from obeying the judgements of the High Court, but when asked to provide the purported oder from the Appeal Court, they reversed the statement by claiming that it was an application that they had”.