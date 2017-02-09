Peace Forum raises concern on internal security, safety of children

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The first bi-monthly Peace and Security Forum (PSF) for the year 2017 has been convened to deliberate on conflict and security matters relating to field operational error, militarization of internal security and the safety of school children in Nigeria.

This was contained in statement released in Abuja yesterday by Media Aide to Director General of Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Mr. Michael Abu.

The forum which was presided over by the Director General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Professor Oshita O. Oshita along with his co-chairman, Dr. Jaiye Gaskiya in Abuja was convened by the IPCR in collaboration with the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) with the support of the Nigeria Stability and Reconciliation Programme (NSRP).

While reviewing issues discussed at earlier meetings, the forum observed that the total number of prison inmates increased from 65,000 to 72,000 within a space of 2 months. The forum therefore cautioned the federal government to take urgent actions, and enjoined state governments to support efforts of the federal government by providing necessary logistic support to the Nigeria Prisons Service. The size of the inmates according to the forum is worrisome and there is the need for speedy adjudication to avert any crises that such may induce.

The forum resolved to join hand with the Kaduna State Government in finding lasting peace in the state especially in the brewing insecurity in the southern part of the state.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chairman of the forum, Professor Oshita commended the Nigerian Military and other security agencies for their sacrifices as he expressed deep satisfaction with the large presence of representatives of the military, police and other security agencies to participate in the forum on the matters of operational error, militarization of internal security and the safety of school children in Nigeria.

He observed that the consistency of the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) in the PSF demonstrates the commitment of the federal government to rubbing minds with all stakeholders in resolving violence and all insecurity related problems in the country.

He noted that the PSF has heard such much on the causes of insecurity in the country, and he urged stakeholders to endeavour in proffering practical solutions to the problems hence a strategic policy brief would be prepared for the attention of the federal government at the end.

Similarly, Mr. Bashir Olasupo of the NSRP noted that PSF has been contributing much towards improving the security situation of the country.