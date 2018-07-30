Pension fund assets hit N8.14trn, says PenCom

Share This





















The National Pension Commission said that the total pension fund assets stood at N8.14trn as at May, 2018.

PenCom in a statement signed by its spokesman, Mr. Peter Aghahowa, on Sunday said the assets rose from N7.52trn in December 2017, to N8.14trn in May 2018.

The commission said,”the pension assets as at December 2017 stood at N7.52trn, it moved up to N7.8 trillion as at February and soared to N7.94trn in March, then to N8.14trn in May.”

It also posited that N5.2trn has been invested in Federal Government Securities by the Pension Fund Administrators.

It said the investment represented 70.08 per cent of the N8.14trn pension assets.

“A breakdown of the investment is FGN bonds got N3.96trn; treasury bills, N1.68trn, agency bond like the Nigeria Mortgage Refinancing Company and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria got N6.54bn, Sukuk bonds got N51.98bn and green bond got N8.26bn.

“The state government securities gulped N154.02bn; corporate bonds, N393.27bn; corporate infrastructure bonds, N8.36bn; banks, N662.80bn; commercial papers, N71.75bn and estate properties, N228.86bn.

“Other classes of assets include, supra-national bonds, N8.21 billion; open/close end funds, N10.16bn; mutual funds, N1987bn; private equity fund N3727bn; infrastructure fund, N8.95bn and cash & other assets N96.13bn,” the commission said.(NAN)