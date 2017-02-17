Pensioners want FG’s interventions on PTAD

Share This





















The National Union of Pensioners (NUP) for Colleges of Education have call for the immediate intervention in the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) by the Federal Government for perpetrate delay tactics to the payments of pensioners.

South West Zone’s Chairman of the association, Mr. Stephen Akinnifesi made this known to the news men yesterday in Abuja.

Mr. Akinnifesi said that the leadership of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate is taking the advantage of President Buhari’s absence in the country deliberately to delay payments of pensioners.

“PTAD officials are picking our calls if we calls them before the news broke that President Buhari went abroad for medical attention, but now their no longer picking our calls, because they believe that the man who can confront or chastise them is no longer on seat.” He said.

“But now we appeals to the Acting President, Professor Yomi Osinbajo to intervene to investigate our claims against the leadership of PTAD to take action.” He added.

“There is very large number of pensioners who have had their names arbitrarily removed from the pay roll wondering if PTAD is out to trim down their numbers every month and ensure that pensioners die in excruciating penury.” He said.

Also speaking, the National Secretary of the union, Yusuf Abubakar called on the federal government to release funds regularly and beam more searchlight on PTAD.