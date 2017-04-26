Peoples Daily Chair, Maida advocates evidence-based reporting

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Chairman of Peoples Media Limited, publisher of Peoples Daily Newspaper and Peoples Daily Weekend titles, Mallam Wada Maida has strongly called for evidence based reporting among journalists using accurate data analysis to ensure transparent reportage.

Maida who made this known in Abuja Monday at the opening ceremony of Data Journalism Training organized by Daily Trust Foundation in conjunction with MacArthur Foundation stressed the need for a paradigm shift from conventional news technique to data journalism.

He urged participants to go into investigative journalism supported by data interrogation for human and social development.

Maida who is also the Chairman of the foundation noted that the training workshop was also on improving data gathering method and use of statistics for in¬vestigative Journalism.

Speaking further, Maida informed that the five-day training was aimed at equipping participants with skills of investigative interview and generating story ideas and story map¬ping while urging participants to always hold government accountable for the people as contained in Chapter 22 of the 1999 constitution.

Maida noted the exercise will help in providing deeper insight into government activities through data and statistics which will launch the participants into core reporting.

Speaking also, the repre¬sentative of MacArthur Foundation in Nigeria, Dr Amina Salihu, said the Foundation is sup¬porting Nigeria’s anti-cor¬ruption crusade by part¬nering with Daily Trust Foundation to check corruption and engender accountability through investigative journalism.

Salihu who said the training was issue based, revealed that the Foun¬dation is focusing on civil society groups to help with advocacy and the media by the way of empowering it to do more of investigative journalism through capacity build¬ing training and retraining of personnel.

Resource persons were drawn from notable media organizations with participants coming from Peoples Daily, Daily Trust, Authority, Daily Stream Newspapers, Forefront Magazine and online mediums.