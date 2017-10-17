Peoples Daily parleys Chinese Embassy

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

A delegation of Peoples Media Limited, publishers of Peoples Daily and Peoples Daily Weekend newspapers titles has paid a courtesy visit to the Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China in Nigeria, Dr. Zhou Pingjian.

Leading the delegation yesterday to the office of the Ambassador in Abuja, Peoples Media Editor and acting Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mr. Hammeed Bello said that the delegation was in the Embassy to thank the Ambassador on his administration style which he said has made the embassy vibrant again.

Speaking further, Mr. Hammed said they find it important to familiarize with the Chinese authority for a possible collaboration that will ensure mutual benefit.

He informed that Peoples Daily and Peoples Republic of China have a lot in common starting with their names which are centered on people.

His words, “Peoples Daily Newspaper is about people just like Peoples Daily in China. We are devoted to the people. We put the people first in whatever we are doing. That is why our motto is “Putting the People First” he said.

Responding, Ambassador Pingjian thanked Peoples Daily for their good reportage especially in the area of promoting Chinese embassy’s activities.

He linked Peoples Daily peoples oriented stance with that of Communist Party of China which he said always put the people first in its programmes, proposals and policies.

He promised to establish relationship between Peoples Daily and China Chambers of Commerce for a possible business relation.