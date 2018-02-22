Perm. Sec. decries Nigeria’s missed opportunities at innovations

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Architect Sonny Echono has decried Nigeria’s missed opportunities at innovations, especially in the education sector.

Speaking at the just concluded 2017 Annual National Students Vocational Skills Competition for Federal Science and Technical Colleges (FSTCs) held in Abuja.

Arc. Echono flashed back to the 80’s when a Nigerian had developed and driven a solar powered vehicle at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

He said “we missed that great opportunity to continue the development of solar energized products in our technical Institutions, by now we should have been exporting solar products instead of spending millions of dollars to import solar panels and generators”.

The competition organized by the Department of Technology and Science Education in the ministry had as its theme “Hands-on Learning” and the objective is to, identify the innovative abilities and skills of the students in Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and the capacity of Learners nationwide to explore and harness the creative abilities for their self-reliance.

The aim of Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) he said is to enable learners to meet the needs of their employers basically for production of goods and services as preferred in the modern-day society.