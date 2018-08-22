PFN to politicians: Don’t plunge Nigerian into chaos

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro Benin

Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has advised politicians not to plunge Nigeria into avoidable chaos ahead of the 2019 general elections. It urged the executive and legislative arms of government to resolve their differences in accordance with the dictate of the law not to preserve democratic norms.

The PFN President, Rev (Dr.) Felix Omobude gave the charge in a statement which he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Benin City, Edo State.Omobude, in the statement, urged the ruling class and politicians to display greater maturity in their utterances not to plunge the Country into an avoidable crisis.

He condemned the recent occupation of the National Assembly by officers of the Department of State Security (DSS) and commended the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, for his firm and immediate response.“They should ensure that the interest of the nation comes first in all that they do.

They should find a way to work together and be more tolerant of opposition, irrespective of differences that might arise, as the interest of the long-suffering masses of Nigeria should be paramount at all times”, he said.