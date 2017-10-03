Pharmacists decry high rate of drug abuse in Kaduna

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola , Kaduna

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Kaduna state chapter has expressed dismay over the high rate of drug abuse in the state.

The state chairman of the Association of Pharmacists, Aisha Tukur disclosed this while speaking at a rally in Kaduna yesterday to mark the 2017 world Pharmaceutical Day.

Pharmacist Aisha added that it is saddening that large number of people who take illicit and un-prescribed drugs are youth who are under the influence of the drug and engage in violent crimes.

According to her, the increased number of crimes like armed robbery, kidnapping and rape are mostly committed under influence of drugs.

She, however, said the greatest challenge faced in the fight against drug addiction is access to drugs.

She explained that, these drugs are readily accessible to the users therefore she called on the government to go after the sellers of the illicit drugs.

“We are here today to use this rally to sensitize people on the danger of drug abuse. It is time our people say ‘No to Drug Abuse’

“Kaduna state has the highest number of drug abuse cases in the North-West zone and this may account for the increase number of violent crimes in the state.

“We are working with the state government to ensure that this negative trend is corrected. As pharmacists we are also calling on Kaduna state residents to buy their drugs from registered pharmacists and avoid drugs hawkers.

“PSN is also in collaboration with organization like National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), police and other agencies to take the fight against drug addiction to the grass root.”

The Theme of this year World Pharmaceutical Day is ‘Say No to Drug Abuse’.

The pharmacists where at the ever busy Sheik Abubakar Gumi market where they hold public awareness talk with the people on the danger of drug abuse.