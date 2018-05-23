Philanthropist offers succour to orphanage homes in Edo

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro Benin

A Germany-based Nigerian has elevated the status of vulnerable persons at Uyiosa and Charilove in Benin City, with bedding, toiletries and foodstuffs.

The Philanthropist, Mrs. Comfort Emmanuel Osunde, also impacted over 200 Pupils of Iguemokhua Public Primary School in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo state with educational kits including writing materials and uniforms.

Her gesture cuts across religious and ethnic backgrounds, was in fulfillment of her vow to assist the less privileged persons if the German government considers her request for a resident permit.

Addressing the Pupils of Iguemokhua Primary School, Mrs. Comfort Emmanuel Osunde, who is Edo state indigene, said: “I do not believe that there is much challenges. There is no challenges because we work under the fear of God and His instructions.

The visiting German, Mr. Fuhrman Frank who is visiting Edo State for the second time, said he was going to take the message back to his Country and fine tune how many of the school pupils in the rural areas can be assisted.