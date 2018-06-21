Philanthropist vows to compliments Masari on health policies

Share This





















From Mohammed Ibrahim, Kaduna

A philanthropist, Zaharadeen Labaran Dutsinma has vowed to support Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari’s Drugs Revolving Programme in the state.

According to him, the health programme is geared towards assisting the less privilege in the state.

The Philanthropist who disclosed this to journalists in Kaduna said governor Masari has good policies aimed at making lives better for people of the state.

He tried to compliment the governor\’s programme with distribution of free drugs to people in Dutsinma, Safana and Batsari Local government areas of the state.

Zaharadeen who was aspiring for House of Representative from Dutsinma, Safana, Batsari Federal Constituency expressed dissatisfaction with the way people politicized his good intention.

He explained that when his team arrived Dutsinma to distribute free drugs they were not allowed to do that.

“The essence was to contribute my quota in development of my constituency and also to compliment the effort of the state governor, Aminu Masari in actualizing his good policies in the state.

“I really want to compliment the governor’s Drugs Revolving programme. But we were not allowed to distribute the free drugs even though I met my biological mother being admitted at same hospital I went to disbursed the drugs,” he said.

He explained further that some people are not happy that he is supporting governor Matsari’s policies and administration.

“I was at the hospital to assist my people with drugs but the chief physician of the hospital told me that he received a call ordering him not to allow my team to distribute the drugs

“My governor wants us to woe people to the party through our charity work but some people are there frustrating his effort without him knowing.“I also want to encourage other opponents as APC members to come on board and help the less privilege even before the primary election. That is why I embarked on this free drugs programme,” he said.

Zaharadeen also added that before they visited those local government areas, his team wrote to commissioner of Health, head of Local Government Administration, District Head, DPO to inform them that on 11th June, they are going to distribute these drugs.