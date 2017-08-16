Pipeline surveillance: Host communities talk tough on use of ex-militants

Share This





















From Osakhare Erese, Asaba

The national leadership of the Host Communities of Nigeria (HOSTCOM Producing Oil &Gas), called on the Presidential Adviser on Amnesty Programme, Brig. Gen.Paul Boroh to hands-off the pipeline surveillance contract or face the wrought of the people, just as they lambasted him for his statement that ex-kidnappers would be engaged in pipeline surveillance.

Addressing a press conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Warri Correspondents Chapel Press Centre after a peaceful protest in some major streets in Warri, on behalf of HOSTCOMM, High Chief Tamaranebi Benjamin, said they were reacting to statements credited to the Amnesty Boss where he said pipeline surveillance contracts would also be extended to abductors of the recent Lagos State School Students.

High Chief Tamaraebi who was flanked by his National Secretary, Evang. Ibinabobo Sanipe, the Delta State Chairman of HOSTCOMM, Hon.(Dr.) P.K. Egedegbe, Prince Maikpobi Okareme, National Coordinator and Brig. Gen.

Minemu Joseph Abel, Acting Security Adviser (National), said, “We expect nothing less than for the Federal Government to invite us to sign the agreement already reached with NNPC who are in charge.”

The peaceful protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as “Pipeline Surveillance belongs to HOSTCOM and the Ex-militants”, “ HOSTCOM objects diversion of pipeline Surveillance”, “ Leave pipeline Surveillance matters for us or face crises”, “ Brig. Gen. Boroh should concentrate on the Amnesty only”, “Surveillance contract is the right of HOST Community”, “Pipeline

Surveillance for HOST COM will keep our youths off the streets,” amongst others.

HOSTCOMM noted that they are in discussion and collaborating with the with Ex-agitators towards monitoring and securing the pipelines in the Niger Delta region, adding that giving the abductors of the students the pipeline surveillance contract will encourage other youths into crime.

High Chief Tamaraebi described Brig. Gen. Boro’s statement is an aberration, a staunch vomit, an affront to the host communities

which should be visited with stiff opposition, adding that the people of host communities would resist attempt by federal government to go contrary to agreements reached before now.

While saying that they have an amicable agreement on how best to handle the issue of pipeline surveillance in a way that the people of the region would benefit, HOSTCOM warned that engagement of abductors would send a very wrong signal to law abiding youths who may be tempted to see criminality as a way of cheap wealth and recognition.

“Anything contrary to this agreement already reached shall bring vexation of angers……With the outburst of Gen. Boro, we feel obligated to issue this caution statement and to, in strong terms, state that nothing should hinder the agreement to formally bring total peace in the region.”