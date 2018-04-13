Plane crash: Buhari commiserates with Algerian President, Bouteflika

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has on behalf of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, commiserated with President AbdelazizBouteflika and the people of Algeria on Wednesday’s military plane crash near the Boufarik military airport in Algiers which claimed many lives.

The President, in a statement made available to newsmen by his Spokesman, MallamGarbaShehu, also extended deepest condolences to the families and friends of bereaved Algerians and other nationals, who are in sorrow because of the tragedy.

Buhari assured President Bouteflika and those who lost their loved ones of the sympathy of all Nigerians in their moment of grief.

The President affirmed that the thoughts and prayers of all Nigerians are with all who mourn, even as he prayed that God Almighty will comfort the bereaved, the nation of Algeria and grant eternal rest to the souls of those who died in the crash.